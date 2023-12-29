Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels

Modeling isn’t just about the runway; it’s a tale of endurance, adaptation and an unwavering sense of self. This is a story of three iconic supermodels from the 1980s – Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, and Carol Alt – who continue to redefine their narratives and leave enduring legacies.

The Brooke Shields Saga

Brooke Shields, the Hollywood sex symbol of yesteryears, began her modeling career as a child. She captivated the world with her roles in ‘Pretty Baby’ and ‘Blue Lagoon.’ Now 58, Shields recently starred in the documentary ‘Pretty Baby,’ which delves into her early rise to stardom and her relationship with her mother. She continues to act in movies and hosts the podcast ‘Now What,’ a testament to her versatility and enduring popularity.

Christie Brinkley: The Evergreen CoverGirl

Christie Brinkley, 69, remains as prominent as when she became the face of CoverGirl in 1976. From gracing the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to making her Broadway debut, Brinkley has constantly reinvented herself. The re-signing with CoverGirl in 2005, her return to television, and her appearance in SI with her daughters in 2017, symbolize the continuous evolution of her career.

Carol Alt: The Household Name

Carol Alt, another icon from the 80s, is known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover and has been on over 700 magazine covers. Beyond modeling, Alt ventured into posters, workout videos, and cookbooks. With a doctorate in alternative health studies, she attributes her youthful appearance to her raw food diet. Her successful skincare line is another feather in her cap, and she remains active on OnlyFans, embracing the rise of social media.

The modeling industry has undergone a significant shift with the advent of social media. However, these three timeless supermodels continue to redefine their narratives, offering insights into their lives, careers, and the industry they helped shape. Their enduring legacy is a testament to their tenacity, resilience, and adaptability.