Broadway's 'The Great Gatsby' to Star Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada; 'Schmigadoon!' Not Renewed for Season Three

In an anticipated return to the Broadway stage, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada are set to reprise their roles as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in the upcoming musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, 'The Great Gatsby.' The musical is expected to debut at the Broadway Theatre starting March 29, with the grand opening night scheduled for April 25.

Advertisment

Reviving the Roaring ’20s

The production aims to bring the Roaring ’20s to life, immersing the audience in the tragic pursuit of love and wealth by the enigmatic Gatsby. The show will feature music and lyrics by Tony nominees Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan.

Creative Ensemble

Advertisment

The creative team comprises director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley, with scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, and lighting design by Cory Pattak. Grammy winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio will take the reins as the music producer. The production will also feature a talented ensemble cast, with additional casting announcements to come.

A Nod to 'Schmigadoon!'

This announcement follows the news that Apple has decided not to renew the musical series 'Schmigadoon!' for a third season. Despite this, fans of the show have fond memories of its musical numbers, which often parodied and referenced classic musicals. 'Corn Puddin'' performed by Dove Cameron, received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics in 2022. Fans shared their favorite performances, highlighting musical numbers that paid homage to a range of Broadway shows including 'Music Man,' 'Chicago,' 'Godspell,' 'Sweet Charity,' and 'Guys and Dolls.' The series is known for creatively blending elements from different musicals, as seen in performances where references to 'Annie' are mixed with 'Sweeney Todd,' and telephones used in a number reminiscent of 'Telephone Hour' from 'Bye, Bye Birdie.' The popularity of these musical numbers continues to resonate with viewers, who can revisit the series on Apple TV+.