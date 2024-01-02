Broadway’s ‘Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All’: A Star-Studded Adaptation with Mixed Reviews

The curtains at the Longacre Theatre rose on October 31, unveiling a Broadway adaptation of Allan Gurganus’s 1989 novel, ‘Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.’ Under the skilled direction of Don Scardino and featuring the renowned talents of Ellen Burstyn, the play embarked on a series of 19 previews before its official opening.

Star-Studded Adaptation

The production, a brainchild of adaptor Martin Tahse, boasted an impressive creative team. Allen Moyer, a stalwart in set design, crafted the visual narrative, while lighting was the domain of the seasoned Kenneth Posner. Complementing the duo was Jane Greenwood, who lent her expertise to the show’s costume design.

Ellen Burstyn Leads the Charge

Burstyn, an Oscar-nominee, reprised her role of Chris MacNeil from the 1973 classic occult franchise. In a cameo appearance, she added depth to the play, her performance a nod to the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie that bolstered her career. The play also featured an appearance from Goldberg as a midwife delivering the baby of Celie, the character from the 1982 Alice Walker novel.

Mixed Reviews

Despite the concerted efforts and talent involved, the play garnered mixed reviews. The critique that stood out was from David Finkle of TheaterMania, who described the play as an ‘anemic edit’ of the original novel. Finkle opined that those interested in the story might find more satisfaction in reading Gurganus’s original work instead.

In conclusion, ‘Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All’ is a testament to the age-old adage – not all adaptations can live up to the charm of their original work, even if they are shepherded by a team of talented creatives and feature a star-studded cast.