Local Talent Takes Spotlight in Broadway's 'Annie' at Altria Theater

In the heart of Richmond, Virginia, the Altria Theater stages the Broadway classic, 'Annie,' with a run extending from Friday, January 17, through Sunday, January 21. This production remains faithful to the original musical's score and narrative, all seen through the optimistic eyes of the titular character, Annie, a spirited orphan who embodies hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Advertisment

'Annie' Embraces Timeless Themes

The musical's core message, embodied in the famous song 'Tomorrow!', underscores the importance of retaining hope and finding a silver lining even in the most challenging times. The current production, showcasing local talent Rainey Treviño in the leading role, is no exception. The Chesapeake native brings a distinct touch to Annie, aspiring to inspire and uplift the audience with her performance.

Local Talent Takes Center Stage

Advertisment

Treviño's portrayal of Annie aims to resonate deeply with the viewers, promoting optimism and hopefulness amid adversity. Her performance is expected to be a beacon of positivity, reflecting the spirit of the beloved character.

An Invitation to Experience Broadway in Richmond

The revival of 'Annie' at the Altria Theater offers a unique chance to Broadway enthusiasts to witness a classic musical brought to life with a local talent in the spotlight. The musical unfolds over multiple performances each day, offering viewers various opportunities to attend the show and experience its timeless charm.