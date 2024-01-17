Broadway Welcomes 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' and Jonathan Bennett's Debut

Broadway is gearing up to welcome 'The Heart of Rock and Roll', a vibrant musical inspired by the indomitable Huey Lewis & the News, with Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz stealing the limelight in lead roles. This eagerly anticipated show, which commences previews on March 29, marks a significant moment as it heralds Cott's triumphant return to Broadway following a break during which he honed his skills on television and in Hallmark movies. His illustrious Broadway career boasts roles in highly acclaimed productions such as 'Newsies,' 'Gigi,' and 'Bandstand.'

Cott and Kurtz: A Dynamic Duo

Joining Cott on stage, McKenzie Kurtz adds another feather in her cap with this role. Known for her captivating performances in 'Frozen' and 'Wicked,' Kurtz's presence is set to further elevate the musical's appeal. The story, revolving around characters Bobby and Cassandra, intends to delight the audience with classic Huey hits like 'Hip to Be Square' and 'If This Is It.'

Huey Lewis: The Man Behind the Music

Huey Lewis, despite grappling with significant hearing loss, could not hide his elation at seeing his music come to life on stage. He applauded the chemistry between Cott and Kurtz, lending his enthusiastic endorsement to the musical. With Lewis's songs as the backbone, 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' promises to be a theatrical spectacle that resonates with the audience.

Jonathan Bennett: From Hallmark to Broadway

In related news, Jonathan Bennett, popularly known for his roles in Hallmark movies, is preparing for his Broadway debut in 'Spamalot' at the St. James Theater. From January 23 through April 21, Bennett will be seen essaying the character of Sir Robin. His excitement was palpable as he expressed his gratitude for the supportive cast and crew on Instagram, further stoking anticipation among fans.