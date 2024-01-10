Broadway Revival of ‘An Enemy of the People’ Boasts Star-Studded Cast

In a thrilling turn of events, Broadway is set to stage a revival of Henrik Ibsen’s timeless classic, ‘An Enemy of the People’. This new adaptation comes courtesy of Tony Award nominee Amy Herzog and will unfold under the astute direction of Tony Award winner Sam Gold. Performances are slated to begin on February 27, 2024, with an official opening on March 18, 2024, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

Star-Studded Cast and Stellar Crew

The production boasts a star-studded ensemble. Leading the cast are Jeremy Strong, a lauded Emmy and Golden Globe winner known for his role in HBO’s ‘Succession’, as Dr. Thomas Stockmann. Making his Broadway debut, Emmy winner Michael Imperioli, celebrated for his role in ‘The Sopranos’, steps into the role of Peter Stockmann. Victoria Pedretti, recognized for her roles in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘You’, will portray Petra Stockmann. The supporting cast comprises talented actors Katie Broad, Bill Buell, Caleb Eberhardt, Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly, David Mattar Merten, Max Roll, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.

Impressive Production Team

The production is marshalled by a remarkable team. The producers include Seaview, Patrick Catullo, and Plan B (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner). The design crew is equally impressive, with scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Luc Verschueren is responsible for hair and wig design. The production stage management is handled by Rachel Bauder, with technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions. Casting is by Taylor Williams Casting, and 101 Productions Ltd serves as the general manager.

A Riveting Storyline

‘An Enemy of the People’ revolves around Dr. Thomas Stockmann, a small-town doctor who uncovers a public health crisis. The narrative deepens as he faces fierce opposition from powerful quarters when he attempts to bring the crisis to light. The play explores the morality of public outcry and the struggles faced by whistleblowers, making it as relevant today as it was when Ibsen penned it.