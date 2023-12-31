Broadway Legend Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80: A Life Remembered

Renowned Broadway legend, Maurice Hines, has breathed his last at the age of 80 due to natural causes. A celebrated dancer, choreographer, and actor, Hines passed away at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, where he spent his final years.

A Life on Stage

Maurice Hines leaves behind an illustrious legacy that spans over decades, his career taking flight alongside his younger brother, Gregory Hines. The duo, inspired by the iconic Nicholas Brothers, embarked on their journey as children, eventually rising to fame as the Hines Brothers. Their act evolved to ‘Hines, Hines & Dad’ when their father joined them.

Their dynamic performances, most notably in ‘The Cotton Club,’ a film directed by the acclaimed Francis Ford Coppola, resonated deeply with audiences. Despite a personal estrangement that lasted a decade, the brothers reconciled before Gregory’s premature death in 2003.

Unforgettable Performances

Maurice Hines’ versatility as a performer is reflected in his vast body of work. He received a Tony Award nomination for best actor in a musical for ‘Uptown…It’s Hot’, a testament to his prowess on stage. His contributions extend to numerous Broadway and touring productions where he was often lauded for his compelling performances.

His work as a choreographer was equally compelling, leaving a significant mark on ‘Hot Feet.’ Hines’ career spans from his Broadway debut in ‘The Girl in the Pink Tights’ in 1954 to his 2019 appearance in ‘Tappin’ Through Life’ back in NYC at 54 Below.

Legacy and Tributes

Tributes pouring in from colleagues like Debbie Allen highlight the respect and admiration Maurice Hines commanded in the performing arts industry. He is remembered not only for his talent and creativity but also for his enduring impact on those he worked with.

He leaves behind his nephew, Zach, and niece, Daria, and a global audience that continues to appreciate and celebrate his memorable contributions to the world of performing arts.