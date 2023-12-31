en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Broadway Legend Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80: A Life Remembered

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Broadway Legend Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80: A Life Remembered

Renowned Broadway legend, Maurice Hines, has breathed his last at the age of 80 due to natural causes. A celebrated dancer, choreographer, and actor, Hines passed away at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, where he spent his final years.

A Life on Stage

Maurice Hines leaves behind an illustrious legacy that spans over decades, his career taking flight alongside his younger brother, Gregory Hines. The duo, inspired by the iconic Nicholas Brothers, embarked on their journey as children, eventually rising to fame as the Hines Brothers. Their act evolved to ‘Hines, Hines & Dad’ when their father joined them.

Their dynamic performances, most notably in ‘The Cotton Club,’ a film directed by the acclaimed Francis Ford Coppola, resonated deeply with audiences. Despite a personal estrangement that lasted a decade, the brothers reconciled before Gregory’s premature death in 2003.

Unforgettable Performances

Maurice Hines’ versatility as a performer is reflected in his vast body of work. He received a Tony Award nomination for best actor in a musical for ‘Uptown…It’s Hot’, a testament to his prowess on stage. His contributions extend to numerous Broadway and touring productions where he was often lauded for his compelling performances.

His work as a choreographer was equally compelling, leaving a significant mark on ‘Hot Feet.’ Hines’ career spans from his Broadway debut in ‘The Girl in the Pink Tights’ in 1954 to his 2019 appearance in ‘Tappin’ Through Life’ back in NYC at 54 Below.

Legacy and Tributes

Tributes pouring in from colleagues like Debbie Allen highlight the respect and admiration Maurice Hines commanded in the performing arts industry. He is remembered not only for his talent and creativity but also for his enduring impact on those he worked with.

He leaves behind his nephew, Zach, and niece, Daria, and a global audience that continues to appreciate and celebrate his memorable contributions to the world of performing arts.

0
Arts & Entertainment Obituary United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Gives Away ₦20 Million Naira at Christmas Party

By BNN Correspondents

Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

By BNN Correspondents

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects ...
@Bollywood · 6 mins
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects ...
heart comment 0
Behaviour Interactive Invites Player Feedback for Dead by Daylight with New Survey

By Salman Khan

Behaviour Interactive Invites Player Feedback for Dead by Daylight with New Survey
From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023
Angelica Panganiban’s LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim

By BNN Correspondents

Angelica Panganiban's LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim
Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with Personal Life

By BNN Correspondents

Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with Personal Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
37 seconds
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
1 min
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
3 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
4 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
6 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
6 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
7 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
7 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
19 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
38 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app