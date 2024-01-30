Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Dies at 91: Leaves Behind a Storied Legacy

Chita Rivera, the legendary Broadway actress known for her iconic performances and resilience, breathed her last at the age of 91 on January 30th. Her daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed that the star passed away peacefully in New York following a brief illness.

A Storied Career on Broadway

Rivera's illustrious career spanned over half a century, during which she received 10 Tony Award nominations, winning twice for her performances in 'The Rink' and 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'. In 2018, she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Rivera was also the first Latina to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

The Resilience of a Legend

Remembered for her resilience, Rivera continued to perform in 'West Side Story' while she was six months pregnant, much to the surprise of her gynecologist. Despite a career-threatening injury in 1986, Rivera persevered and continued to grace the stage, proving her indomitable spirit.

A Lasting Legacy

Beyond her performances, Rivera left a lasting impact on the world of Broadway and beyond. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, and her memoir, 'Chita', became a New York Times bestseller when it was published in 2023. Rivera's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, reflecting her lifelong commitment to philanthropy.