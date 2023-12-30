en English
Arts & Entertainment

Broadway Mourns as Iconic Maurice Hines Dies at 80, Legacy Endures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:03 pm EST
Broadway Mourns as Iconic Maurice Hines Dies at 80, Legacy Endures

The world of performing arts lost a shining star, as Maurice Hines, the iconic Broadway artist and tap dancer, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 80 due to natural causes. Hines, with his vibrant stage presence and exceptional talent, had etched an indelible mark in the world of theater, captivating audiences for decades with his performances.

A Life on Stage

Born on December 19, 1943, Hines stepped into the spotlight at a young age, performing alongside his brother Gregory. The duo, initially known as ‘The Hines Kids’, made their Broadway debut in 1953, charming audiences with their synchronized tapping and infectious energy. The siblings later performed with their father, Maurice Sr., as ‘Hines and Dad’, becoming a beloved fixture on television shows like The Tonight Show and The Pearl Bailey Show.

Illustrious Broadway Career

Over the course of his career, Hines graced the Broadway stage in acclaimed shows such as ‘Sophisticated Ladies’, ‘Bring Back Birdie’, and ‘Uptown… It’s Hot’. His performance in the latter, a show he also conceived, directed, and choreographed, won him a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical in 1986. His 2016 production ‘Maurice Hines Tapping Through Time’ was a testament to his enduring talent and a heartwarming tribute to his family.

The Hines Legacy

Despite a temporary estrangement, the Hines brothers reconciled prior to Gregory’s death in 2003, leaving behind a legacy of their unique artistic bond. Their most notable film appearance was in ‘The Cotton Club’ in 1984, where their performances were entirely improvised, as directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

In the wake of Hines’ passing, the theater community and friends have paid tribute to the late artist. Notably, Debbie Allen, a friend and colleague, expressed her deep sorrow and remembrance on social media. Hines spent his last years at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Arts & Entertainment Obituary United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

