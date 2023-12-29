en English
Arts & Entertainment

Broadway Composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman: The Creative Minds Behind Iconic Musical Hits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:14 pm EST
Broadway Composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman: The Creative Minds Behind Iconic Musical Hits

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the illustrious composer-lyricist duo with a prestigious reputation on Broadway and film, recently shared insights into their creative process behind some of their most acclaimed songs. Known for their Tony-winning musical ‘Hairspray’ and the recent sensation ‘Some Like It Hot,’ their work is a testament to their unique approach to storytelling and character development. With ‘Some Like It Hot’ concluding its run at the Shubert Theatre in New York City and angling for a North American tour, the pair’s contribution to the musical theater scene remains significant. The musical also recently earned a Grammy nomination for best musical theater album, further exemplifying their prowess.

Iconic Hits and Their Impact

In their repertoire, songs like ‘Good Morning Baltimore’ from ‘Hairspray’ stand out. This joyful tune sets the tone for the musical and serves as the audience’s introduction to Tracy Turnblad. It encapsulates the pair’s unique approach to storytelling and character development. Equally impactful is ‘I Know Where I’ve Been,’ a powerful anthem of acceptance that has resonated beyond the confines of the musical. It has found its way into other media and been performed at significant events, such as the Nobel Peace Prize concert by Queen Latifah.

The Creative Process

The interview with Shaiman and Wittman also sheds light on their creative process, highlighting the serendipitous moments that led to the development of enduring hits. An example of this is the creation of ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat,’ which has become a formula replicated by other musicals. Shaiman and Wittman’s creative synergy, combined with their ability to capture the heart of a story through music and lyrics, results in songs that not only define their works but also leave profound impacts on audiences and the industry.

Beyond Broadway

Shaiman and Wittman’s influence extends beyond Broadway. Their musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ which opened at the London Palladium in 2013, introduced audiences to new songs that enhanced the magical story of Willy Wonka and Charlie Bucket. Directed by Sam Mendes and featuring choreography by Peter Darling, the production stands as another example of the duo’s ingenuity and talent for crafting musical moments that endure.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

