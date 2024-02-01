Brittany Howard's 'Another Day': A Brave and Startling Musical Journey

Grammy-winning artist Brittany Howard, known for her versatile music skills and profound storytelling, has found inspiration in Maya Angelou's poem "A Brave and Startling Truth" for her latest song "Another Day". Created in the challenging times of the pandemic, amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, and natural calamities, the song is a beacon of hope and resilience. It is a part of her much-anticipated second solo album, "What Now," due for release on February 9.

Howard's Vision of a Better World

Howard's music echoes her vision of a better world. It's a vibrant fusion of various genres, each song resonating with themes of emotional healing and self-growth. She boldly addresses her past unhealthy relationships, not as a victim, but as a woman empowered by her experiences. The album aims to offer a healing experience, using music as a powerful tool for self-discovery and catharsis.

Master of Many Instruments

Brittany Howard is not just a singer; she's a composer and a multi-instrumentalist. Her album showcases her musical diversity, with elements like singing bowls and doo-wop harmonies that reflect her unique style. While she was featured in Rolling Stone's "greatest guitarists" list, Howard sees herself more as a composer, focusing on the holistic creation of music rather than individual instruments.

Influences and Aspirations

Howard draws inspiration from music icons like Missy Elliott and Prince, but her approach to music is intensely personal. She's committed to connecting with her audience through her art, seeking to touch lives rather than chasing accolades. Despite the challenges faced by women in music, she's encouraged by the progress made and the rising visibility of female musicians today.