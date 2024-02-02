Brittany Howard: A Journey of Resilience, Transformation, and Musical Triumph

The journey of Brittany Howard, the former lead singer of Alabama Shakes, from a small-town girl to a groundbreaking solo artist, is a story of personal growth, resilience, and the transformative power of music. In a recent conversation with Stevie Chick, Howard delves into the emotional landscape of her latest album, 'What Now,' and the life experiences that have shaped her as an artist.

A Southern Songstress

Howard was born and raised in Athens, Alabama, a backdrop that has significantly influenced her music and identity. A mixed-race child in a predominantly white community, Howard faced her share of challenges. The death of her sister Jaime due to retinoblastoma, and her family's subsequent withdrawal from the church, further intensified her sense of non-belonging. But it was this feeling of otherness that eventually cultivated the resilience that has since become a vital vein in both her life and career.

The Birth of a Musician

It was in these formative years that Howard found solace in music. She taught herself to play various instruments, eventually on the search for bandmates, leading to the formation of Alabama Shakes. The band's debut album, 'Boys & Girls,' catapulted them to fame, but Howard remained grounded, holding tight to her Southern roots and the rich tapestry of experiences that defined her.

Embracing Solo Stardom

In 2018, when Alabama Shakes went on hiatus, Howard embarked on her solo career. Her debut album 'Jaime,' a tribute to her late sister, received widespread acclaim, earning Howard a Grammy for Best Rock Song in 2021. Her latest album, 'What Now,' explores themes of love, loss, and introspection. Howard's unflinching authenticity and emotional acuity resonate deeply in her music, making her one of the most compelling artists today.

Brittany Howard's journey is a testament to the power of embracing one's identity, overcoming adversity, and finding strength and solace in the art of songwriting. It's a narrative that is deeply woven into the fabric of her music, a testament to the transformative power of authenticity and resilience.