en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears Teams Up with Snapchat for 25th Album Anniversary Celebration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Britney Spears Teams Up with Snapchat for 25th Album Anniversary Celebration

In an exciting blend of pop culture and augmented reality, Britney Spears is joining forces with Snapchat to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album ‘…Baby One More Time.’ The partnership will offer fans an immersive trip down memory lane, with a series of AR Lens experiences, a Spotlight Challenge, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Bringing Iconic Moments to Life

These AR experiences have been thoughtfully designed to encapsulate the album’s iconic themes and elements. Fans will be able to access filters and features that pay homage to the album’s unforgettable imagery. The Lenses will allow users to virtually don a letterman-style jacket, a nod to Spears’ schoolgirl outfit from the album’s chart-topping music video. A feature also enables fans to replicate the iconic dance moves from the video, adding another layer of interactivity to the experience.

The $20,000 Spotlight Challenge

As part of the celebration, Snapchat is also hosting a Spotlight Challenge that encourages fans to get creative. Participants are invited to submit their own versions of the ‘foyer dance’ videos, a nod to a memorable moment from the music video. The challenge, which runs until January 19, offers participants a chance to win a share of a substantial $20,000 prize.

A Peek Behind the Scenes

Moreover, fans will have the opportunity to delve deeper into Spears’ career through exclusive content available on her Snapchat profile. This includes behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the ‘…Baby One More Time’ music video, as well as performance clips from her illustrious career.

The album, produced primarily by Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, stands as one of the best-selling albums of all time. Its title track is widely regarded as one of the defining debut singles in pop history. Expressing her gratitude to her fans, Britney Spears reflected on the enduring influence of the song and its impact on pop culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
47 seconds ago
'EastEnders' Characters to Participate in London Marathon: Blurring Fiction and Reality
In an unprecedented fusion of the real and reel worlds, ‘EastEnders’ characters Jay Brown and Honey Mitchell are slated to run in the London Marathon. Both characters, played by Jamie Borthwick and Emma Barton respectively, will take part in the race, not only as part of the plot but in actuality, bringing an intriguing twist
'EastEnders' Characters to Participate in London Marathon: Blurring Fiction and Reality
CBS Readies 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff with Georgie and Mandy
5 mins ago
CBS Readies 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff with Georgie and Mandy
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
7 mins ago
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
Britney Spears Celebrates 25 Years of '...Baby One More Time' with Snapchat
1 min ago
Britney Spears Celebrates 25 Years of '...Baby One More Time' with Snapchat
Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film
3 mins ago
Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
4 mins ago
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
2 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
2 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
3 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
4 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
4 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
5 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
5 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
5 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
5 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
29 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app