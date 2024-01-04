en English
Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears Denounces Return to Music, Reveals Ghostwriting Role

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Britney Spears Denounces Return to Music, Reveals Ghostwriting Role

Renowned pop sensation, Britney Spears, has debunked rumors regarding her return to the music industry. In a recent Instagram post, Spears used a painting by Baroque artist Guido Reni, titled ‘Salome with the Head of Saint John The Baptist’, as a backdrop for her announcement. In her declaration, Spears referred to most of the news media as ‘trash’ and negated speculation about her working on new music. She asserted vehemently that she has no plans of returning to the music industry, thereby quashing conjecture about a potential new album.

Spears’ Hidden Role as a Ghostwriter

Unexpectedly, the pop icon disclosed her clandestine engagement as a ghostwriter, revealing that she has been writing songs for other artists over the past two years. This revelation aligns with her previously stated enjoyment for writing, either for others or purely for pleasure. Spears also addressed rumors about her book being released without her consent, dismissing them as false and emphasizing her feelings of being loved and blessed.

Spears’ Social Media Activity

Spears’ Instagram post fits in seamlessly with her typical social media activity, which often features dance videos and inspirational quotes. However, as is customary for her posts, the comments were disabled. Her recent post serves as a reflection of her illustrious career, which catapulted to fame with her breakthrough album ‘…Baby One More Time‘ in 1999, followed by a string of successful releases up to her last album, ‘Glory‘, in 2016.

Spears’ Memoir: The Woman In Me

Spears also authored a memoir titled ‘The Woman In Me‘ in October, which provides intimate details of her experiences in the music industry. Despite rumors of her returning to the music industry and speculation about her recording new music with well-known pop singers and songwriters, Spears’ recent declaration paints a clear picture of her current stance. While her fans may be disappointed with her decision, it provides a glimpse into the path that the pop icon intends to tread in the years to come.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

