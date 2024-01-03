Britney Spears Declares Departure from Music Industry

In an unexpected turn of events, pop sensation Britney Spears has confirmed she will not be making a return to the music industry. This announcement was made public via her Instagram account, where she addressed the circulating rumors of her supposed involvement in new music projects.

Clearing the Rumors

Spears directly quashed the speculations published by Page Six about her working on a new album, her first in nearly a decade. The rumors had also hinted at potential collaborations with artists like Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels. Spears, however, flatly denied these claims, stating, “I will never return to the music industry.”

Ghostwriting: A New Path

Interestingly, the pop icon divulged that she has been writing songs for other artists as a ghostwriter over the past two years, choosing to remain uncredited for her work. Spears expressed her newfound joy in this aspect of the music industry, finding more pleasure in writing for fun or for others than pursuing her own music career.

A Bestselling Author

Spears also shed light on her recent success as an author. Her book, “The Woman in Me,” became a national bestseller, debunking rumors that it was released without her consent. The book’s release saw a surge in sales in its first week, encompassing print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks. Spears cited a review from Variety, which discussed the impact of media scrutiny on her life, further solidifying her position as a successful author.

In her closing remarks, she countered negative media portrayals, asserting that she feels loved and blessed. This revelation has incited a mix of disappointment and understanding from fans, with some still hoping for a surprise comeback.