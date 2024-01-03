en English
Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears Declares Departure from Music Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Britney Spears Declares Departure from Music Industry

In an unexpected turn of events, pop sensation Britney Spears has confirmed she will not be making a return to the music industry. This announcement was made public via her Instagram account, where she addressed the circulating rumors of her supposed involvement in new music projects.

Clearing the Rumors

Spears directly quashed the speculations published by Page Six about her working on a new album, her first in nearly a decade. The rumors had also hinted at potential collaborations with artists like Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels. Spears, however, flatly denied these claims, stating, “I will never return to the music industry.”

Ghostwriting: A New Path

Interestingly, the pop icon divulged that she has been writing songs for other artists as a ghostwriter over the past two years, choosing to remain uncredited for her work. Spears expressed her newfound joy in this aspect of the music industry, finding more pleasure in writing for fun or for others than pursuing her own music career.

A Bestselling Author

Spears also shed light on her recent success as an author. Her book, “The Woman in Me,” became a national bestseller, debunking rumors that it was released without her consent. The book’s release saw a surge in sales in its first week, encompassing print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks. Spears cited a review from Variety, which discussed the impact of media scrutiny on her life, further solidifying her position as a successful author.

In her closing remarks, she countered negative media portrayals, asserting that she feels loved and blessed. This revelation has incited a mix of disappointment and understanding from fans, with some still hoping for a surprise comeback.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

