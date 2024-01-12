en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears Celebrates 25 Years of ‘…Baby One More Time’ with Snapchat

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Britney Spears Celebrates 25 Years of ‘…Baby One More Time’ with Snapchat

Pop superstar Britney Spears has teamed up with social media giant Snapchat to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘…Baby One More Time.’ The two giants of their respective industries are offering a series of augmented reality (AR) experiences, providing a fresh, interactive way for fans to celebrate the album that catapulted Spears to international fame.

Augmented Reality: A New Frontier in Fan Engagement

The AR experiences include filters and Lens features, inspired by the iconic album. Spears’ fans, often referred to as the ‘Britney Army,’ can virtually don a letterman-style jacket, reminiscent of the singer’s iconic schoolgirl outfit from the album’s title track music video. They can also dance along with a Lens that mimics the singer’s moves, creating an immersive experience that bridges the gap between the superstar and her fans.

Celebrating with Music and Dance

In addition to the AR features, Snapchat users can add songs and remixes from ‘…Baby One More Time’ to their posts. The platform has also launched a Spotlight Challenge, a competition where participants can submit their best ‘foyer dance’ for a chance to win part of a $20,000 cash prize. This creative engagement effort offers fans new ways to appreciate the music that has defined a generation.

Behind the Scenes with Britney

Spears’ engagement with her fans on Snapchat goes beyond AR and music. The platform is also sharing behind-the-scenes footage from her career and personal dance videos, offering an intimate look into the life and journey of the pop icon. It’s a digital celebration of the album that was released on January 12, 1999, and remains one of the best-selling albums ever, reaffirming Spears’ position in the pop music pantheon.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 seconds ago
Britney Spears Teams Up with Snapchat for 25th Album Anniversary Celebration
In an exciting blend of pop culture and augmented reality, Britney Spears is joining forces with Snapchat to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album ‘…Baby One More Time.’ The partnership will offer fans an immersive trip down memory lane, with a series of AR Lens experiences, a Spotlight Challenge, and exclusive behind-the-scenes
Britney Spears Teams Up with Snapchat for 25th Album Anniversary Celebration
CBS Readies 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff with Georgie and Mandy
5 mins ago
CBS Readies 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff with Georgie and Mandy
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
7 mins ago
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
'EastEnders' Characters to Participate in London Marathon: Blurring Fiction and Reality
33 seconds ago
'EastEnders' Characters to Participate in London Marathon: Blurring Fiction and Reality
Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film
3 mins ago
Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
4 mins ago
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
1 min
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
2 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
3 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
4 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
4 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
5 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
5 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
5 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
5 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
8 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app