Arts & Entertainment

British TV Christmas Specials: A Roundup

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:53 am EST
Amid the festive cheer and twinkling lights, British television provided its audience with a captivating roster of shows. From the long-standing detective series ‘Vera’ to the heartwarming ‘Call The Midwife,’ each show offered a distinctive taste of the holiday season.

A Christmas Special with a Twist

The much-anticipated Christmas special of ‘Vera,’ titled ‘The Rising Tide,’ aired on Boxing Day, transporting viewers to the atmospheric Holy Island of Lindisfarne. Unlike traditional Christmas specials, this episode chose to focus on the gripping mystery at hand rather than festive imagery. Brenda Blethyn, applauded for her portrayal of DCI Vera Stanhope, led viewers through a treacherous murder investigation at a house party, once again proving her mettle as a detective. However, the episode also heralded a change in the cast, with DS Aiden Healey, played by Kenny Doughty, making his exit from the show. Despite the disappointment of some viewers over the departure and the critique of the North East accents, the series confirmed its return for a thirteenth season, set to begin broadcasting on January 7, 2024.

(Read Also: Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture)

Call The Midwife: A Tradition Continued

‘Call The Midwife’ continued its Christmas special tradition, with the 2022 episode set in 1968. The storyline intertwined the launch of Apollo 8 with themes of social housing and multiple births, staying true to its legacy of tackling social issues and medical advancements. The writer’s personal connection with the show, through the casting of their sons in past episodes, lends an additional layer of depth to this beloved series.

Homage to Comedy Legends

The article also delved into the BBC iPlayer documentary ‘French Saunders: Pointed, Bitchy, Bitter,’ which revisits the illustrious careers of comedians Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. The documentary pays tribute to their enduring sketches and solo projects, reminding viewers of their comedic prowess. Meanwhile, the comedy series ‘Ghosts’ aired its final episode, revealing a future where Button House transforms into a hotel, with the spectral residents still making their presence felt.

(Read Also: A Look Back at New Zealand’s Unusual News Stories of 2023)

Wrapping Up

British television continues to offer rich, diverse content, even during the festive season. Whether it’s the somber, crime-solving ‘Vera’ or the socially conscious ‘Call The Midwife,’ each show brings its unique flavour to the table. And as we bid farewell to ‘Ghosts’ and celebrate the careers of Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, we eagerly anticipate what the new year brings for British television.

