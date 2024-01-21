British Museum's 'Legion' Exhibition: Unveiling the Life of the Roman Army

In a rare attempt to shed light on a past civilization's military prowess, the British Museum is curating an exhibition titled 'Legion'. The exhibition, set to run between February 1st and June 23rd, aims to provide a vivid connection to an important epoch when Scotland sat on the northern frontier of the Roman Empire. The main attraction of the exhibition is an incredibly rare piece of Roman armor from the second century, which will be seen in its entirety for the first time in nearly 2,000 years.

Legion: A Glimpse into the Roman Army's Life

The exhibition, created in collaboration with the hit series, Horrible Histories, will showcase the life of the Roman army through interactive stations and objects. The showcased items will include armor, tombstones, coins, clothing, and weapons, aiming to illustrate the personal experiences of individuals in the Roman army, and highlight the daily life of men, women, and children who were part of Rome's war machine. The 'Legion' exhibition seeks to offer a unique perspective into the military achievements and personal sacrifices of the Roman legionaries.

Untold Stories of the Roman Empire

One of the rare artifacts to be displayed is a brass arm guard, one of only three known from the entire Roman Empire. This unique piece of history, painstakingly reconstructed by conservators, will be on loan from National Museums Scotland. The arm guard's display is anticipated to be a remarkable historical event, providing invaluable insights into the practical realities, challenges, and camaraderie of life in the Roman legions.

From Exhibition to Permanent Display

After the exhibition ends, the arm guard will find a permanent home in the National Museum of Scotland, providing a continuous opportunity for history enthusiasts to delve into the past. Richard Abdy, curator of Roman and Iron Age coins at the British Museum, described the opportunity to work on this extraordinary piece of history as a splendid privilege.

The 'Legion' exhibition is not just about showcasing ancient artifacts; it's also about stitching together the threads of history to paint a picture of a civilization that has shaped the modern world. The exhibition is also set to coincide with the upcoming publication of Daisy Dunn's book, 'The Missing Thread: A New History of the Ancient World Through the Women Who Shaped It', offering another dimension to understanding the Roman Empire.