Britain's Most Tattooed Man Halts Tattoo Obsession to Pay Mortgage

Known as King of Ink Land King Body Art The Extreme Ink-ite, or more simply as Body Art, Britain's most tattooed man has decided to press pause on his tattooing adventures to focus on the more mundane task of paying off his mortgage. The 44-year-old, originally known as Mathew Whelan, has made significant strides in this effort, having successfully paid off £36,000 of his £66,000 mortgage over the past year. He is on a determined path to become mortgage-free within the next three years.

Record-Setting Tattoo Lover

Body Art, a record-setter who once had 36 artists simultaneously tattooing him in a single session, has spent a staggering 1,500 hours under the needle. His commitment to body modification extends beyond mere tattoos, and includes such extreme measures as having his eyes stained black, his nipples removed, and his ears shaped. In 2016, these modifications earned him a place in the record books.

A Pause for Health and Financial Stability

Recently, Body Art decided to remove his arm implants, a decision driven by concerns over the thinning skin around them and the potential for injury. He recalls a past medical emergency that almost cost him his arm due to a problematic implant. This experience, along with his desire for financial stability, has led him to prioritize his mortgage payments over further body art for the time being.

Identity and Future Plans

The last significant modification Body Art undertook was legally changing his name. This move, he says, aligns with his identity of 'being art'. Despite the shift in financial focus, Body Art's love for his craft has not waned. He plans to resume his tattooing journey after becoming mortgage-free, stating that the financial discipline will make future ink sessions feel more special and rewarding.