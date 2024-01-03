en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bristol’s Art Deco Cinema Retains ACV Status Amidst Legal Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Bristol's Art Deco Cinema Retains ACV Status Amidst Legal Challenges

The fight to preserve the historical legacy of St George’s Hall, an Art Deco cinema in Bristol, gained a significant victory, as the local community successfully reinstated the building’s Asset of Community Value (ACV) status. The campaign, known as Save Redfield Cinema, has been battling against the landowner’s intentions to transform the iconic landmark into Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) accommodation.

Long Battle for the Historic Building

The struggle was not without its challenges. The landowner, a company named Landrose, appealed the ACV status, exploiting a technical loophole, and successfully overturned the status. However, the campaigners, resolute in their mission, sought legal help from Bristol Law Clinic. With their assistance, they bolstered their nomination, and in April 2023, St George’s Hall was once again granted the ACV status.

Victory Amidst Legal Challenges

The victory did not come easily. Landrose challenged the decision, but to no avail. Independent legal experts upheld the decision made by Bristol City Council’s Community Right to Bid Team, essentially fortifying the status of the building.

Community Gratitude and Future Plans

Brendan Tate Wistreich, a member of the campaign, expressed profound gratitude for the recognition of the building’s social significance that dates back to 1912, and the overwhelming support for its future potential. The campaigners invite supporters to a public meeting to discuss further plans, while the final verdict on the planning application for the site will be made by Bristol Council in early 2024.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

