Bristol Community Advocate Ruth Pitter Honoured with MBE

Ruth Pitter, a cherished pillar of Bristol’s arts, culture, and charity sectors, has received an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in the King’s New Year’s Honours List. This recognition honours her substantial contributions to equality, charity, and the community in Bristol. Pitter’s tireless dedication and resilience have enabled her to support over 1,000 projects across the city, solidifying her place as a significant community advocate.

A Lifelong Dedication to Community Service

From co-founding the Breathing Fire Playback Theatre Company and Black Women Let Loose Theatre Company, the only theatre company in the UK exclusively for black women, to holding esteemed positions like director of Soul Trail Wellbeing, trustee of the Anchor Society, chair of Grace the Space, and co-chair of the Bristol Legacy Foundation Memorialisation group, Pitter’s commitment to community service is unwavering.

Collaborating for Change

Pitter has also extended her reach by collaborating with various organizations. Her partnerships range from Voscur, a membership and support organization for the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector, to Victim Support, a charity helping people affected by crime or traumatic events, and SARI (Stand Against Racism & Inequality), an agency providing support for victims of hate crime. Additionally, she has made significant contributions to the Bristol One Curriculum project, an initiative to diversify and broaden the education curriculum in Bristol schools.

Shared Honours and Joy

The honor of being granted an MBE is shared by Pitter’s friend and fellow daughter of the Windrush generation, artist Valda Jackson. Known for her significant contributions to the arts, including designing a 50p coin to commemorate the Windrush’s 75th anniversary, Jackson’s recognition mirrors Pitter’s. Both women revel in the pride and gratitude of receiving the honours, and joyously share this moment as esteemed residents of Bristol.