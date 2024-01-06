en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bring Me The Horizon Unveils New Single ‘Kool-Aid’, Teases Upcoming Album ‘Post Human’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Bring Me The Horizon Unveils New Single ‘Kool-Aid’, Teases Upcoming Album ‘Post Human’

The Sheffield rock band, Bring Me The Horizon, has recently released their new single ‘Kool-Aid’, featuring the distinctive vocal style of frontman Oli Sykes against an intense backdrop of guitar work. This release is a precursor to the band’s upcoming album, ‘Post Human’, which is expected to hit the music scene this summer.

Delays and Departures

Despite an earlier delay in the album’s release due to unspecified challenges that prevented it from meeting the band’s quality standards, Sykes has assured fans that the wait is worth it. The band’s commitment to delivering more new music is unwavering, even amidst the recent departure of keyboardist and percussionist, Jordan Fish, who has been instrumental in developing their modern sound with electronic elements since 2012.

‘Kool-Aid’ and its Melodies

The ‘Kool-Aid’ track was co-written by Dan Lancaster, the producer and mixing engineer. Credited by Sykes for his contribution to the track’s melodies, Lancaster has played a pivotal role in shaping the song’s distinct sound. This new track marks a significant shift in the band’s musical journey, as they continue to experiment with their sound post their 2020 release, ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’.

A New Era

Bring Me The Horizon’s evolving sound, as stated by Sykes, is inspired by the boldness of hyper-pop and aims for a less polished, more raw approach to music. This new direction is the band’s response to the departure of Fish and marks a new era in their musical journey. Despite the change in their lineup, the band is set to proceed with their UK tour starting January 9 in Cardiff, with additional performances in Birmingham, London, Newcastle, among other cities.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

