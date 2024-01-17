Bring Me The Horizon Triumphs with High-Energy Performance at Utilita Arena

The metal virtuosos of Bring Me The Horizon made a triumphant return to the North East, delivering a high-voltage performance at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle. The sold-out concert, their first headline date in the region since 2013, left attendees breathless with its dynamic stage presence and theatrical pyrotechnics.

Power-Packed Undercard

The evening began on a high note with a compelling undercard featuring performances by Static Dress, Cassyette, and Bad Omens. Each act set the tone for the night, rallying the audience with their unique sound and energy, paving the way for the main attraction.

A Night of Innovation and Immersion

Bring Me The Horizon took the stage, presenting a show that was as innovative as it was immersive. The set design, which mimicked the interior of a church, was complemented by video game-themed multimedia, confetti cannons, and a plethora of special effects. The band's setlist was a carousel of hits including 'Dark Side,' 'Empire,' and 'Mantra.' A stripped-back rendition of 'Strangers' added a unique touch to the night's performance.

Engaging Performances and Fan Interaction

Frontman Oli Sykes was a powerhouse of energy and engagement, ensuring fan safety while also recording them for a track on their upcoming album. Highlights of the night included a laser show during 'Kingslayer,' a spirited rendition of 'Diamonds,' and Sykes venturing into the crowd during 'Drown.'

Finale: A Testament to Bring Me The Horizon's Live Prowess

The concert concluded with an electrifying performance of 'Can You Feel My Heart,' accompanied by a ticker tape finale. The night solidified Bring Me The Horizon's reputation as a formidable live act and a festival headliner, leaving fans exhilarated and eagerly anticipating their next performance.