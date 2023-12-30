Brigitte Bardot at 90: Reflecting on the Legacy of a French Icon

Brigitte Bardot, known affectionately as ‘BB’ across France, is a multifaceted icon approaching her 90th birthday, leaving a considerable legacy in post-war cinema and animal activism. Rising to international fame during the 1950s, Bardot made her mark with roles such as the one in ‘And God Created Woman’ (1956), where she embodied a sexually liberated young woman. This role crowned her as both a symbol of sexual freedom and a fashion trendsetter.

The Luminary of Post-War Cinema

Despite the international acclaim Bardot received for her acting prowess, she became disenchanted with her ‘sex goddess’ image. In 1973, she chose to leave the glamour of the film industry behind, dedicating her life and fortune to a more fulfilling cause—animal rights. She starred in 47 films, including the classic ‘And God Created Woman’, before bidding a fond adieu to her acting career. Surprisingly, Bardot’s image was once so influential that it generated more revenue for France than the export sales of Renault cars.

BB: A Fashion Icon and Cultural Touchstone

Bardot’s influence was not confined to the silver screen. In the realm of fashion, she defied conventional styles with her casual attire and natural beauty, sculpting a new embodiment of modern femininity. This influence extended to popular culture, inspiring the creation of the Barbie doll and the comic book character Barbarella, marking her as a cultural touchstone.

Reflections on Bardot’s Legacy in the MeToo Era

In the current context of the MeToo movement, Bardot’s legacy assumes a complex hue. Her youthful, provocative allure was celebrated for its freshness, but it also faced criticism for its perceived immorality, leading to public condemnation by religious authorities. This duality prompts a reevaluation of Bardot’s image, shaped largely by media and societal norms of her time.

As Bardot approaches her 90th year, her legacy remains a testament to the evolution of societal attitudes towards female sexuality and empowerment. Her journey, from being a celebrated actress to a devoted animal rights activist, encapsulates a life lived on her own terms, a story that continues to resonate deeply with a global audience.