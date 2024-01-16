Brigid Faoin Spier: A Celebration of St Brigid's Day Through Arts and Environmental Consciousness

On the eve of St Brigid's Day, the quaint town of Portarlington, Laois in Ireland will come alive with the spirit of the arts. The first of five free public arts events across Ireland, Brigid Faoin Spier, is set to spring forth. The event, organized under the auspices of Laois County Council's Arts Office, in conjunction with the Portarlington Art Collective, seeks to both promote the arts and enhance outdoor arts performances.

A Celebration of Poetry and Creativity

Inspired by Brigid, the triple goddess of healing, fire, and poetry, the event will feature renowned poets such as Ann Egan, Laura Murphy, and Enda Wyley. Adding to the unique charm of the event, children from the Presentation Primary School in Portarlington will display their creativity through poems and visuals, a testament to the writing workshops they participated in under the mentorship of Brigid expert Ann Egan. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to take home a piece of poetry, courtesy of Enda Wyley's 'Poetry S.O.S' sessions, featuring poems from the 'Vital Signs' anthology.

Emphasizing Environmental Consciousness

Brigid Faoin Spier isn't solely about the arts; it is a conscious effort to promote environmental awareness. Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable items and recycle responsibly at the event. This drive is further complemented by the use of eco-friendly suppliers and Solar Waste Bins. In addition to poetry and visual arts, the event will also host eco-friendly creative workshops and craft-making demonstrations by local artists.

An Initiative for Community Engagement and Environmental Responsibility

The event, which will take place at Market Square from 4pm to 8pm on February 1, forms part of the Planning for Outdoor Performance (POP) initiative. POP is a partnership among five Local Authority Arts Offices and numerous National Resource Organizations, supported by Promenade. It benefits from funding from the Arts Council's Invitation to Collaboration Scheme and additional local authority support. The initiative's vision is to foster community engagement in the arts within public spaces, while simultaneously working to minimize environmental impact.