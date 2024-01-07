en English
Arts & Entertainment

Brighton Dome Unveils Eclectic Theatre Programme for the Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Brighton Dome Unveils Eclectic Theatre Programme for the Season

The forthcoming season at Brighton Dome promises an eclectic array of performances and events, curated with a bold commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Varied Programme of Events

Launching the season is Tim Crouch’s one-man play ‘Truth’s a Dog Must to Kennel’, a seamless blend of stand-up comedy and virtual reality. It draws inspiration from Shakespeare’s King Lear, delivering a unique theatrical experience. The line-up continues with Chris Thorpe’s ‘A Family Business’, a profound exploration of humanity and politics set against the backdrop of nuclear weapons.

Further diversity in the programme is evident in ‘Tits and Teeth’, a performance that amalgamates dance, drag, satire, and mime to salute cultural icons. The Sao Paulo Dance Company brings Latin-infused dance pieces to the stage, and Botis Seva presents his innovative hip-hop dance production, ‘Until We Sleep’.

Exploring Themes of Identity

The Brighton Dome will also host plays that examine identity politics and the experiences of girls and young women. One such play is FlawBored’s provocative ‘It’s a Motherf**king Pleasure’. For family audiences, Ballet Theatre UK will enchant with their rendition of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, while interactive shows like ‘Groove Baby’ and ‘Boxed In’ promise to captivate younger attendees.

Music and Comedy Performances

The season also encompasses music performances, with artists like Camille O’Sullivan and Nitin Sawhney gracing the stage. Audiences can anticipate laughter-filled evenings with TV stars Rob Delaney and Joe Lycett. Classical and contemporary music concerts spotlight artists such as Alison Goldfrapp and Rick Wakeman. In addition, the Brighton Dome’s Talks programme will feature Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE and Lucy Worsley.

A highlight of the season is a special concert commemorating ABBA’s Eurovision win, starring Eurovision star Charlotte Perrelli. This commitment to a diverse range of performances underscores the Brighton Dome’s dedication to inclusivity and its aim to offer events that cater to audiences of all abilities and interests.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

