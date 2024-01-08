en English
Arts & Entertainment

Brie Larson Stuns in Prada at 2024 Golden Globe Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Brie Larson Stuns in Prada at 2024 Golden Globe Awards

In the limelight of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles, Brie Larson stole the show not just with her acting prowess, but with her exceptional fashion choices as well. Radiating a timeless elegance, she donned a lavender Prada gown, paired with an eye-catching pair of gray Prada pumps from the brand’s fall 2023 collection. Styled by Samantha McMillan, known for her work with A-list celebrities, Larson’s attire continued to reinforce her stature in the fashion realm, in addition to her acclaimed acting career.

Lavish Lavender and Prada Pumps

Adding a classic touch to her evening ensemble, Larson sported a gown with an a-line silhouette and straps tapering towards a sweetheart neckline. The dress’s lavender hue added a soft touch to her look, enhancing her radiant persona. Complementing this, she wore a pair of gray Prada pumps featuring a brushed leather upper, an elongated pointed toe, and a 1950s-inspired heel adding about 4 inches of height. These elements combined, created an allure that was both contemporary and vintage.

Accessorized to Perfection

Bringing her look together, Larson accessorized her ensemble with diamond studs, a necklace, and a statement ring boasting an amethyst stone. The subtle sparkle of the jewelry pieces added the perfect amount of glamour without overshadowing her outfit. Brie’s hair and makeup, done by Bryce Scarlett and Nina Park respectively, further enhanced her look, striking a balance between glamour and sophistication.

A Night to Remember

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, celebrate the best in film and television. Larson, acclaimed for her role in Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+, was among the illustrious nominees. The event was broadcasted live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, with an afterparty hosted by Billboard and Rmy Martin. In addition, WWD hosted a real-time red carpet digital show and revealed the winners of its Style Awards in a red carpet recap, capturing the sartorial elegance of the night.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

