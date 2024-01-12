en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bridging Reality: A Look into Lissa Lane-Johnson’s Art Exhibit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Bridging Reality: A Look into Lissa Lane-Johnson’s Art Exhibit

Northwest Iowa artist Lissa Lane-Johnson is making waves in the art world with her exhibit, “Bridging Reality”, currently on display at Northwestern College’s Te Paske Gallery until February 29. The exhibit features Lane-Johnson’s striking acrylic paintings, which art enthusiasts describe as a harmonious blend of realism and abstract elements.

Embracing the Absurd

Lane-Johnson’s works are far from ordinary. They embrace the absurd, using realistic components to depict a unique parallel universe that challenges conventional perspectives. These graphic drawings are not just visually arresting, they spark thought-provoking conversations about the nature of reality and the power of imagination.

From Farmhouse Studio to Global Recognition

Lane-Johnson operates a home studio on her family’s farm near Hospers, Iowa. This tranquil setting, steeped in family history, serves as her creative hub. She also exhibits her work at the Blue Monkey Gallery in Archer, Iowa, a cooperative gallery tucked away in a historic bank building, giving her art a unique blend of past and present.

Her bold and imaginative pieces have not only caught the attention of local art lovers but have also found their way into private collections across the United States and as far afield as Norway. This global appreciation of her work is a testament to Lane-Johnson’s artistic talent and the universal appeal of her unique style.

A Wealth of Art in Iowa

While the focus is rightfully on Lane-Johnson’s exhibit, it’s worth noting that Iowa is a treasure trove of artistic talent. From local exhibitions to community art projects, the state is a vibrant hub for artists and art enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a casual observer, the Iowa art scene is sure to offer something to inspire and intrigue.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 seconds ago
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Renewed for a Third Season
Acclaimed singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has confirmed the renewal of her daytime talk show, ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ for a third season. This announcement was made by Hudson herself via her social media platforms, where she expressed her gratitude and excitement to continue her journey on daytime television. Triumphant Third Season The show’s renewal
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Renewed for a Third Season
'After Everything': The Unexpected Fifth 'After' Movie Concludes the Romantic Saga
5 mins ago
'After Everything': The Unexpected Fifth 'After' Movie Concludes the Romantic Saga
Mean Girls Musical: A Contemporary Twist on the Classic Teen Comedy
8 mins ago
Mean Girls Musical: A Contemporary Twist on the Classic Teen Comedy
Giovanni Pernice Stays Positive Amidst Allegations from Amanda Abbington
1 min ago
Giovanni Pernice Stays Positive Amidst Allegations from Amanda Abbington
Philippines and South Korea Unite for Action-Thriller Film 'The Guardian'
2 mins ago
Philippines and South Korea Unite for Action-Thriller Film 'The Guardian'
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
2 mins ago
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
20 seconds
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
32 seconds
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
39 seconds
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
2 mins
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
3 mins
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
4 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
4 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
5 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app