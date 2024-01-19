'Bridgerton' Star Charithra Chandran to Perform in 'Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon'

Known for her role as Edwina Sharma in the popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton', actress Charithra Chandran is set to grace London's Garrick Theatre stage in a play titled 'Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon'. This production marks Chandran's West End debut, a significant milestone in any actor's career.

Advertisment

'Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon': A Daring Take on Adolescence

Originally debuted at the Southwark Playhouse in 2022, 'Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon' tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who joins a scout group after the death of her sister in a freak accident involving a Yorkshire Pudding. The play deftly explores the trials and tribulations of adolescence, described as a rollercoaster ride through youth. It encourages the audience to reconnect with their younger selves, serving as a stark reminder of the challenges and joys of growing up.

'Outlander' Actress Turns Playwright

Advertisment

'Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon' was written by Rosie Day, an actress renowned for her role in 'Outlander'. Based on her debut novel released in 2021, the play represents Day's venture into playwriting. This production is directed by Georgie Staight and produced by Katy Galloway Productions.

Chandran's Anticipation for the Role

Chandran expressed her excitement about stepping into a production that combines glamour, romance, and drama with a bold exploration of social issues. She spoke warmly of working with Blink49 and Unicorn Island Productions, and expressed joy over the reunion with Geetika Lizardi, a screenwriter for 'Bridgerton'. The creative team for the production includes set and costume designer Jasmine Swan, lighting designer Rory Beaton, video designer Dan Light, and associate director Hanna Khogali.

In stepping into the role, Charithra Chandran leaves the opulent world of 'Bridgerton' to take on the raw and relatable universe of 'Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon', promising a riveting performance that will resonate with audiences.