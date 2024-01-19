Brian Brett: The 'Predator of Beauty' Whose Legacy Lives On

On January 19, 2024, the literary world mourns the passing of its beloved 'Predator of Beauty,' Brian Brett. The British Columbia writer, known for his poetry, criticism, and philosophical musings, left an indelible mark on the literary landscape. Brett, despite his deteriorating health since 2015 and terminal prognosis in 2019, found solace in nature's beauty, symbolizing his newfound appreciation as 'stealing roses.'

Reveling in The Beauty of Life

Brett's terminal diagnosis did not diminish his zest for life; instead, it amplified it. His personal essay expressed his intent to savor life's beauty, filling his bedroom with blooms pilfered from various places, sometimes with permission. This act was not a mere rebellion against fate but a testament to his unyielding spirit and his determination to appreciate and celebrate the natural world.

An Illustrious Literary Career

Brett's literary prowess was not confined to his personal musings. His career, marked by a body of almost 20 books of fiction, poetry, and memoirs, established him as a potent voice in the literary community. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the 2016 Matt Cohen Lifetime Award and the 2009 Hilary Weston Writers Trust Prize for Nonfiction. Brett also served as the chair of the Writers Union of Canada, further cementing his place in the literary world.

Triumph Over Personal Challenges

Born with Kallmann Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, Brett faced adversity from a young age. His condition, coupled with a traumatic assault at 13, challenged but never stopped him. His 20s marked a significant transformation in his life, undergoing treatment that drastically altered his physical appearance. However, this change did not deter him; instead, it fueled his passion for writing and his desire to contribute to society.

His political outspokenness led to an unsuccessful alderman election and a lawsuit against a newspaper, demonstrating Brett's relentless commitment to the issues he believed in. Despite these challenges, Brett's legacy and his celebration of beauty remain significant aspects of his life, inspiring many to view life through the lens of appreciation and gratitude.

As the world remembers Brian Brett, the 'Predator of Beauty,' his life and literary contributions serve as a beacon of resilience, inspiring others to seek beauty amidst adversity.