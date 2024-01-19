Brian Brett Passes: Remembering Canada's 'Predator of Beauty'

Renowned Canadian writer, Brian Brett, known as the 'Predator of Beauty,' breathed his last at 73, leaving an indelible mark on the country's literary landscape. His demise on January 17, 2024, followed a prolonged battle with sepsis at UBC Hospital's Purdy Pavilion. The author of nearly 20 books of fiction, poetry, and memoir, Brett's versatility and dedication to his craft were unparalleled. His accomplishments were recognized with numerous accolades, including the Matt Cohen Lifetime Award in 2016 and the Hilary Weston Writers Trust Prize for Nonfiction in 2009.

Leaving a Legacy

Brett's contributions were not limited to his own writing. His contributions to the literary culture extended to his roles as an instructor, writer in residence, and participant in writers festivals. His advocacy for fellow authors and his role in the development of poetry in schools fortified his status as a significant force in the writing and publishing industry.

A Life of Challenges and Triumphs

Born with Kallmann Syndrome, Brett faced unique challenges throughout his life. However, his struggles did not deter him from pursuing his passion for writing. Instead, they became a source of inspiration, fueling his creative output. His life story mirrored his physical transformation through medical treatments and his emotional and intellectual growth. His writings, including his memoir titled 'Trauma Farm,' were a testament to his love for nature and his ability to turn his experiences into compelling narratives.

Remembering Brian Brett

Brett's larger-than-life personality and his ability to weave his world into 'myths' left a profound impact on those who knew him. In a personal essay, he described himself as a 'predator of beauty,' a sentiment that was reflected in his actions, like stealing flowers after bleak medical appointments to enliven his surroundings. Tributes poured in from friends and colleagues, hailing him for his unwavering support and mentorship to other writers. Legal battles and controversies did not mar Brett's legacy, as the literary world remembers him for his significant contributions to Canadian literature.