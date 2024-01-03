en English
Arts & Entertainment

BrewDog’s Journey From Garage to Global Fame to Hit the Big Screen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
BrewDog’s Journey From Garage to Global Fame to Hit the Big Screen

James Watt, co-founder of the Scottish brewery, BrewDog, has recently announced the development of a new film aptly titled “Underdogs: The Rise of BrewDog”. The film is set to narrate the unique journey of BrewDog, from its humble beginnings in a garage in Fraserburgh to its current status as a global beer empire. The first scene of the movie, as shared by Watt on his social media, features co-founder Martin Dickie climbing a hill with The Proclaimers’ hit song ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ echoing in the backdrop.

From Garage to Global Recognition

The story of BrewDog is a testament to the spirit of rebellion and innovation. Established in 2007 by James Watt and his high school friend Martin Dickie, BrewDog was born in the garage of Watt’s parents. The company later expanded to a modern brewery in Ellon, marking the beginning of its meteoric rise. BrewDog’s ‘punk’ branding, a nod to their disruptive approach in the traditional brewing industry, has been a significant factor in their success.

Triumphs and Setbacks: The BrewDog Journey

BrewDog’s history is not without its share of controversies. From engaging in audacious publicity stunts to deploying unconventional marketing strategies, BrewDog has consistently pushed the envelope to promote its brand. While these tactics have often drawn criticism, they have undeniably played a role in shaping BrewDog’s distinctive identity in the competitive landscape of craft brewing. The film aims to shed light on this rollercoaster journey, highlighting the triumphs and setbacks that have marked BrewDog’s path to global fame.

More Than Just Brewing

Beyond the brewing industry, BrewDog has made headlines for its ambitious plans to open the first bar inside a Scottish train station. This recent move follows their application for planning permission for internal changes to a unit building, further expanding BrewDog’s reach. On a personal front, Watt has been in the public eye for his recent disclosure of being diagnosed with Autism and ADHD. He has also been a target of an online smear campaign orchestrated by Emili Ziem, who defrauded him of £100,000.

Arts & Entertainment Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

