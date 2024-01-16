Brenda Song Celebrates Kieran Culkin's Emmy Win Amid Marital Speculations

Brenda Song, actress and fiancée of Macaulay Culkin, expressed her joy over Kieran Culkin's Emmy win via an Instagram Story post. Kieran, an outstanding lead actor in the drama series 'Succession,' has been earning rave reviews for his portrayal of Roman Roy, a role that has also garnered him applause at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics' Choice Awards.

Love and Support in the Culkin Family

The relationship between Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin dates back to their meeting on the set of 'Changeland' in Thailand. The media first reported them as a couple in 2017. Their engagement news broke in January 2022, and they have since grown their family with two children: Dakota, aged two, and a younger son, whose arrival was confirmed in March 2023.

Speculations about the couple's marital status arose when Brenda was spotted wearing a wedding band at a public event. However, representatives for the couple have yet to comment on these rumors.

Macaulay's Tribute to Brenda

While stepping into his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Macaulay Culkin took the opportunity to appreciate Brenda Song's unwavering support. He referred to her as his 'champion' and expressed deep gratitude for the family they have built together.

Kieran Culkin's Emmy Win

The 2023 Emmys turned out to be a triumphant event for 'Succession,' with Kieran Culkin earning the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. His acceptance speech was marked with heartfelt gratitude towards his cast, showrunner, writer, and most importantly, his family. Kieran's win was celebrated by his brother Macaulay and sister-in-law Brenda, who honored him with a congratulatory Instagram post. The actor's win adds another feather to his cap, following his accolades at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics' Choice Awards for the same role.