Arts & Entertainment

Breaking the Silence: Gender Disparity in Video Game Dialogue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
The world of gaming, once dominated by male characters, has been steadily shifting towards a more inclusive narrative. A recent study has ignited fresh interest in the philosophical community by revealing a startling gender disparity in video game dialogue. The findings, revealing that female characters in video games speak approximately half as much as their male counterparts, were discussed in an episode of ‘The Philosopher’s Zone’ on ABC RN, first broadcast on June 11, 2023.

Gender Representation in Gaming

Steph Rennick, a Research Associate in Philosophy from the University of Glasgow, UK, joined the program to delve into the intersection of philosophy and pop culture. Rennick’s involvement in this discussion highlights the growing interest in the representation of gender in video games, a field once largely overlooked by academia. The discussion on ‘The Philosopher’s Zone’ acknowledged the need for more diverse and well-rounded female characters in gaming.

Iconic Female Characters

An integral part of the conversation was dedicated to some of the most iconic and influential female video game characters. Characters like Lara Croft, Tifa Lockhart, Samus Aran, Jill Valentine, Ciri, and Princess Zelda are not just avatars in a digital world; they are a testament to the resilience, strength, and complexity that women bring to the table. Their unique narratives have not only enriched video game storytelling but also served to challenge and redefine gender norms within the gaming universe.

A Shift Towards Inclusivity

The episode also shed light on the industry’s shift towards greater inclusivity and representation of various genders, cultures, and sexual orientations. The evolving role of game art and design in addressing diversity was emphasized, as was the business case for diversity in the gaming industry. Notable examples of video games that have incorporated inclusive characters and storylines were discussed, marking a positive trend towards a more equitable gaming landscape.

The ABC RN, the producer of ‘The Philosopher’s Zone’, continues to explore various aspects of pop culture, including episodes on ‘The Epicurean Cure’ and discussions on death and religion in video games, aired in December 2023. The ABC’s acknowledgement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Australians and Traditional Custodians of the lands is a testament to its commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Arts & Entertainment
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

