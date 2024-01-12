Breaking Glass Pictures Unveils ‘Alice and the Vampire Queen’ Trailer

Breaking Glass Pictures has unveiled the eagerly-anticipated trailer for the forthcoming film, ‘Alice and the Vampire Queen’. This cinematic spectacle, directed by the esteemed Dan Lantz, takes viewers on a thrilling journey into a world that melds the mundane and the supernatural.

The Story of Redemption

The film’s narrative orbits around Alice Oldman, portrayed by Shelby Hightower, an ex-convict grappling with her troubled past. The opportunity for Alice to turn a new leaf presents itself in the guise of a challenge – to prepare an extraordinary dish for the enigmatic Vampire Queen. Alice’s journey into the realm of the supernatural not only tests her mettle but also her capacity to confront and overcome her internal demons.

A Stellar Cast

Besides Hightower, ‘Alice and the Vampire Queen’ boasts an impressive cast, including Graham Wolfe, Brenna Carnuccio, Rachel Aspen, Danielle Muehlen, Xavier Michael, Chris James Boylan, and Aaron Dalla Villa. Each actor delivers compelling performances that add depth to their characters and richness to the film’s plot.

Themes of Resilience and Transformation

At its core, ‘Alice and the Vampire Queen’ is a narrative of resilience and redemption. It showcases Alice’s battle against external supernatural forces while also shedding light on her internal struggles. The film elegantly explores the profound themes of transformation and the power of choice.

The digital release of ‘Alice and the Vampire Queen’ is set for February 13, 2024, poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its unique blend of horror, drama, and supernatural intrigue.