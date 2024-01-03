en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Breaking Bad’: Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
‘Breaking Bad’: Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price

The critically acclaimed crime drama, ‘Breaking Bad’, is making headlines once again. In an unprecedented move, the complete series is now available for purchase on Blu-ray at a significantly reduced price of $72, a sharp fall from its original MSRP of $159.99. This price reduction provides an enticing opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to own the entire series, along with bonus content that was not previously aired on the AMC cable network.

A Dramatic Journey

The series, which stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned meth manufacturer after being diagnosed with cancer, and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, his former student and current drug dealer, is a dramatic journey that captivates audiences with its gripping narratives, complex characters, and intense emotional resonance. The set includes all 62 episodes across 16 discs.

More than Just the Episodes

The Blu-ray release is not just about the episodes themselves. It offers uncut episodes and a plethora of bonus features that enhance the viewing experience. These include featurettes, audio commentaries, interviews, and a notable over 2-hour documentary titled ‘No Half Measures: Creating the Final Season of Breaking Bad’. This comprehensive collection offers a deeper dive into the making and sheer genius of the show, making it a must-have for any ‘Breaking Bad’ fan.

Where to Buy?

The Blu-ray set is available for purchase on Amazon, and purchases made through Amazon links may earn an affiliate commission. This is a unique opportunity to own the complete series and experience the riveting journey of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the comfort of your home, without the interruption of ads or the need for a streaming subscription.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mintrocket's 'Dave the Diver' Surpasses 3 Million Sales in Six Months

By Salman Khan

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show

By BNN Correspondents

A Week of Diverse Performances: Rock, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Jazz, Pop Punk, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown

By Salman Khan

January 2024 Movie Releases: An Exciting Blend of Genres and Star-Stud ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
January 2024 Movie Releases: An Exciting Blend of Genres and Star-Stud ...
heart comment 0
Dave the Diver: A Small-Scale Game Making Big Waves

By Salman Khan

Dave the Diver: A Small-Scale Game Making Big Waves
Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy
Year of the Women: Female Artists Dominate UK Music Charts in 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Year of the Women: Female Artists Dominate UK Music Charts in 2023
Andrew Scott’s Theatre Mishap, Stellar Performance in ‘Vanya’, and Acclaimed Film ‘All of Us Strangers’

By BNN Correspondents

Andrew Scott's Theatre Mishap, Stellar Performance in 'Vanya', and Acclaimed Film 'All of Us Strangers'
Latest Headlines
World News
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
21 seconds
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
23 seconds
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
45 seconds
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
57 seconds
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
2 mins
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
3 mins
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
3 mins
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
4 mins
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
4 mins
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app