‘Breaking Bad’: Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price

The critically acclaimed crime drama, ‘Breaking Bad’, is making headlines once again. In an unprecedented move, the complete series is now available for purchase on Blu-ray at a significantly reduced price of $72, a sharp fall from its original MSRP of $159.99. This price reduction provides an enticing opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to own the entire series, along with bonus content that was not previously aired on the AMC cable network.

A Dramatic Journey

The series, which stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned meth manufacturer after being diagnosed with cancer, and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, his former student and current drug dealer, is a dramatic journey that captivates audiences with its gripping narratives, complex characters, and intense emotional resonance. The set includes all 62 episodes across 16 discs.

More than Just the Episodes

The Blu-ray release is not just about the episodes themselves. It offers uncut episodes and a plethora of bonus features that enhance the viewing experience. These include featurettes, audio commentaries, interviews, and a notable over 2-hour documentary titled ‘No Half Measures: Creating the Final Season of Breaking Bad’. This comprehensive collection offers a deeper dive into the making and sheer genius of the show, making it a must-have for any ‘Breaking Bad’ fan.

Where to Buy?

The Blu-ray set is available for purchase on Amazon, and purchases made through Amazon links may earn an affiliate commission. This is a unique opportunity to own the complete series and experience the riveting journey of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the comfort of your home, without the interruption of ads or the need for a streaming subscription.