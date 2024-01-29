'Break of Dawn' Ready for Home Video Release: Details Announced

Avex Pictures has unraveled the suspense with the announcement of the home video release details for the much-anticipated anime feature film 'Break of Dawn'. The film, which had its grand premiere on April 28th, 2023, is all set to make its homecoming in DVD and Blu-ray formats in Japan. The DVD, priced at 4,800 yen, offers a sneak peek into the film with a trailer, while the Blu-ray, priced a notch higher at 5,800 yen, ups the excitement by featuring additional content such as an event collection.

Global Release Details

While anime enthusiasts in Japan can look forward to this home video release, it's not just Japan that's riding the 'Break of Dawn' wave. In Germany, PLAION is gearing up to release the Blu-ray on April 18th, 2024. Priced at 22.51, the German release comes with a slew of exciting add-ons. From an artbook for the fans to dive deeper into the anime's aesthetics, to a trailer and picture gallery for an immersive experience, the package serves as an attractive offer. To top it off, it comes with both Japanese and German audio options and German subtitles, making it a compelling pick for German-speaking anime lovers.

Behind the Scenes

'Break of Dawn' was brought to life under the direction of Tomoyuki Kurokawa and the screenplay by Dai Sato. The film features character designs by the talented duo, pomodorosa and Takahiko Yoshida, with the animation production being handled by ZERO-G. The voice cast is a star-studded affair, including prominent actors such as Hana Sugisaki, Aoi Yuki, and Natsumi Fujiwara.

Adapted from Manga

'Break of Dawn' is not a standalone creation but is adapted from a two-volume manga series by Tetsuya Imai, who is also known for the work 'Alice & Zouroku'. The plot is set in the near-future year of 2049. The story revolves around Yuma, a boy deeply fascinated with space and robotics, who has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being and learns about a comet on a collision course with Earth. This intriguing narrative has won the hearts of many and is now ready to enthrall a wider audience with its home video release.