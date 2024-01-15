en English
Arts & Entertainment

Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner

Callistus Uzodinma, fondly known as C-Fly, a student at Rivers State University, has claimed victory in the second edition of the Break Moment Africa (BBM) reality TV show. In a grand finale that took place in Abuja, C-Fly rose above 30 contestants, all collectively referred to as ‘Dream Mates’, to take home the crown. The competition, which combines education and entertainment, is designed to discover and nurture the talents of tertiary institution students who excel in singing, acting, and dancing.

Unearthing Talent, Empowering Youth

The BBM reality TV show is not your average talent competition. The show casts a wide net, pulling in participants from 180 universities across the nation, offering students a platform to showcase their gifts in singing, acting, and dancing. The initiative is aimed at empowering Nigerian youth while bridging the gap between academia and the entertainment industry. Students are selected based on their skills and talents, but the show also offers them a chance to develop their abilities and gain visibility within the entertainment sector.

The Road to Victory

The journey to the grand finale was not a walk in the park. The competition spanned multiple cities including Abuja, Enugu, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano. From the vast pool of participants, 30 Dream Mates were chosen, each displaying unique talent and potential. In the end, it was C-Fly’s captivating performances that stole the show, making him the deserving winner of the second edition of the BBM reality TV show.

A Grand Reward for Grand Talent

For his incredible achievement, C-Fly was awarded a handsome prize of N10 million and a car at the event held at the International Conference Centre. The first and second runners-up, Queen Aliyu from Ahmadu Bello University and Fortune Onyekachi from Adeyemi College of Education, were not left out in the rewarding process. They will each receive N2 million along with other benefits. Executive Producer Mr Orbby Agwuncha expressed the show’s commitment to nurturing and promoting talent, thereby empowering Nigerian youth and enhancing the country’s entertainment industry.

Arts & Entertainment Education Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

