Arts & Entertainment

Brassic Film Crew and Star Studded Cast Enliven Warrington

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Brassic Film Crew and Star Studded Cast Enliven Warrington

Warrington, an ordinarily quiet town in North West England, buzzed with excitement as the filming crew of the popular Sky One comedy series, Brassic, set foot. The production team, along with renowned actors Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, descended upon Orford on a chilly Tuesday morning, near Smith Drive, transforming the locale into a makeshift set, much to the residents’ delight.

A Chance Celebrity Encounter

Molly Whitty, a local resident, had an unexpected encounter with actor Joe Gilgun, a familiar face known for his roles in Hollyoaks, Misfits, and This Is England. The encounter, which took place amidst the filming of a new Brassic series, allowed Whitty to snap some memorable pictures with the actor. Joe Gilgun, who is currently starring in Brassic alongside Michelle Keegan, was more than accommodating, adding to Whitty’s and the town’s overall excitement.

Anticipation in Orford

Residents of Orford, particularly on Tomlinson Avenue, were duly informed by Sky about the filming schedule. The production was expected to take place between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm, with traffic controls in place for seamless filming. The Sky production team extended their gratitude to the residents for their understanding and patience while the filming was underway.

Boost to Warrington

This filming event, although it might have caused slight inconvenience, is seen as beneficial to Warrington. The presence of the film crew and familiar faces like Michelle Keegan, who recently worked in Warrington at Arley Hall for the Netflix series Fool Me Once, undoubtedly brought a dash of glamour to the town. More importantly, it highlighted the potential of Warrington and its environs as viable filming locations, potentially boosting the area’s economy and profile.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

