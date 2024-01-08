Bradley Cooper’s Plus One at Golden Globes: His Mother

Bradley Cooper, the acclaimed actor and director, attended the 81st Golden Globe Awards, not with a starlet on his arm, but with his mother, Gloria Campano. Dressed in matching black attires, the duo captured the attention of the media and the fans alike, not for the first time though. Cooper’s proclivity for bringing his mother to significant events has been a consistent thread in his public life, a testament to their close-knit relationship.

Cooper’s Constant Companion: His Mother

Previously, the world had seen them together at the 2022 Academy Awards. The occasion was a special one, Cooper’s film ‘Nightmare Alley’ was in the running for Best Picture. Cooper and Campano, once again, graced the red carpet together, their bond on full display. Post the passing of Cooper’s father in 2011, their relationship has only strengthened, providing a solid support system for the actor amidst his professional pursuits.

Golden Globe Awards: A Family Affair

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Cooper was not just an attendee but a nominee for two prestigious awards. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work in ‘Maestro’, and Best Director for the same Netflix film. The awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, was aired on CBS. Yet, amidst all the glitz and glamour, Cooper’s choice of having his mother by his side underlined the personal significance of family support in his professional journey.

A Relationship Beyond the Red Carpet

Cooper and Campano’s bond is not limited to the red carpets of the Oscars, the Golden Globes, or the Screen Actors Guild awards. They have been each other’s rocks during the routine of life as well. This was evident when they chose to quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Cooper navigates the highs and lows of his career, his mother’s presence serves as a constant, grounding him in a world that’s often characterized by transience and flux.