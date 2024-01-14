Bradley Cooper: From Sex and the City to Oscar Contender

The world of cinema knows him as an actor par excellence. He has given us unforgettable performances in films like The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and A Star Is Born. Yet, Bradley Cooper, the three-time Best Actor Oscar nominee, had humble beginnings. His acting journey kick-started with a minor role in the popular TV series, Sex and the City in 1999.

Cooper’s Early Acting Days

In the second season of Sex and the City, Cooper graced the episode ‘They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?’ portraying Jake, a character who shares a brief, alcohol-fueled romantic encounter with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. This marked the initiation of Cooper’s career in Hollywood, which eventually led him to international stardom.

Rise to Fame and Oscar Nominations

Cooper’s first significant role came two years later in Alias, and a decade later, he broke into international fame with his role in The Hangover. Since then, he has delivered several critically acclaimed performances, earning him three Best Actor Oscar nominations. His most recent role in the Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, has once again brought him into the Oscar spotlight.

Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro

In Maestro, Cooper not only stars but also co-wrote, produced, and directed the film. His portrayal of Bernstein necessitated an extensive preparation process. This included studying the composer’s conducting style, working with a dialect coach for six years, and undergoing a transformative makeup process involving a prosthetic nose and bodysuit. Despite the preparation, his portrayal has sparked controversy, with some critics accusing Cooper of ‘Jewface.’

Co-produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, Maestro charts three decades of Bernstein’s life and career. Cooper’s performance, sharing the screen alongside Carey Mulligan, is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the craft of acting.