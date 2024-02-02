Brad Pitt Joins Quentin Tarantino for 'The Movie Critic': A Cinematic Dive into 1977 California

Brad Pitt, celebrated for his role in 'Ocean's Eleven', is reportedly teaming up once again with Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino for a new film project, 'The Movie Critic'. The film marks their third collaboration, following the successes of 'Inglourious Basterds' in 2009 and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in 2019. The narrative is set in 1977 California and revolves around a film critic who pens reviews for 'The Popstar Pages', a fictional magazine.

Tarantino's Final Bow

Tarantino disclosed to Deadline last year that the narrative of 'The Movie Critic' is inspired by a real-life individual, relatively obscure despite his unique job of writing movie reviews for an adult entertainment publication. This project is rumored to be Tarantino's final film, aligning with his earlier declaration of retiring after directing ten movies. As such, anticipation mounts for what could be a grand finale from one of the industry's most distinctive filmmakers.

Brad Pitt: A Familiar Collaborator

Pitt's role in the film remains under wraps, but his inclusion in the project has piqued interest. Having previously won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', his third collaboration with the maverick director promises another compelling performance. Despite the secrecy surrounding the specifics of Pitt's character, Tarantino's description of the lead as someone in the 35-year-old range, and a new leading man for him, sparks intrigue.

Production and Release Details

The production is likely to commence in mid-2024 or later, with a projected release date in 2025. The film has already received a significant boost with $20 million in tax credits from the California Film Commission, showing the state's support for the project. The film is expected to be distributed by Sony Pictures and produced by Stacey Sher, further strengthening the movie's promising prospects.

As Tarantino and Pitt reunite for 'The Movie Critic', fans and critics alike eagerly await the unveiling of this unique project. Set against the backdrop of 1977 California, it promises to be a cinematic journey into a bygone era, offering a fresh perspective on the intersection of film criticism and adult entertainment.