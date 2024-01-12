en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Sam Asghari’s Encounter: More Than Meets the Eye

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Brad Pitt and Sam Asghari’s Encounter: More Than Meets the Eye

Brad Pitt and Sam Asghari, known to many as Britney Spears’ former beau, were recently photographed together at an art exhibit in Beverly Hills, curated by Bennett Miller. The event showcased a unique fusion of artificial intelligence and photography, with works generated using the DALL•E image generator. Asghari posted the images on his social media channels, leading to a wave of speculation and intrigue.

A Question of Authenticity

Upon their release, the photographs stirred up a storm of speculation, with some questioning their authenticity. Doubts were primarily fueled by the nature of the exhibit itself, which centered around artificial intelligence’s capability to manipulate and create images. However, other photos from the event featuring Pitt dispelled these suspicions, confirming his actual presence and thus, the legitimacy of the photo with Asghari.

The Spears-Pitt Connection

This encounter has stirred up more buzz due to the historical context. Britney Spears, Asghari’s ex-fiancée, has been vocal about her long-standing infatuation with Pitt. She has even made light-hearted references to him in her social media posts and was once known to have a framed photo of him from the film ‘Thelma & Louise’ in her home. Asghari’s decision to share the picture, therefore, seems to hold an undercurrent of subtle provocation.

Networking and Artistic Appreciation

Despite the whirlwind of conjecture, it is important to note that the event’s focus was on the groundbreaking intersection of art and technology. Beyond the photo, both Pitt and Asghari reportedly bonded over their shared interest in the acting industry and the innovative works on display. Asghari even shared that he received skincare tips from Pitt, further underscoring the camaraderie they developed on the night.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Julia Fox Stirs Fashion Scene with Unconventional Bridal-themed Outfit
Actress and model Julia Fox, known for her daring fashion choices, once again defied traditional norms at a high-profile event at Sotheby’s. Dressed in an unconventional bridal-themed outfit, her attire prominently showcased her G-string, stirring conversations about the boundaries of red-carpet fashion. A Bold Statement Fox’s outfit, a unique blend of a high-neck maxi skirt
Julia Fox Stirs Fashion Scene with Unconventional Bridal-themed Outfit
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
16 mins ago
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
18 mins ago
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe' Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling
5 mins ago
Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe' Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
9 mins ago
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Night of Iconic Television Reunions and Tributes
10 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Night of Iconic Television Reunions and Tributes
Latest Headlines
World News
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
3 mins
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
5 mins
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
6 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
6 mins
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
8 mins
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
8 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
9 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
10 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
10 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app