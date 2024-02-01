Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino Reunite for 'The Movie Critic' Project

Acclaimed actor Brad Pitt is slated to star in the upcoming directorial venture of legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, titled 'The Movie Critic'. The film is speculated to be Tarantino's swan song in the world of directorship, adding a layer of anticipation to the project.

Setting and Character Overview

The movie is set against the backdrop of 1977 Los Angeles, a city synonymous with the silver screen. The central character is a film critic penning for a fictitious publication, The Popstar Pages. The character is sketched as brash and offensive, employing curse words and racial slurs with a sense of humor that draws parallels with a young Howard Stern. This critic also carries a cynical view of the world, reminiscent of Travis Bickle's perspective - if he were to critique films. Interestingly, Tarantino has hinted that this character is based on an actual person – a non-celeb who used to write reviews for a pornographic magazine.

The Role of Brad Pitt

The exact role that Pitt is expected to portray remains undisclosed. However, Tarantino has previously indicated that the leading role would be meant for a fresh leading man around the age of 35. Regardless, Pitt's involvement in the film is sure to attract audiences, given the pair's history of successful collaborations. This includes films like 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which earned Pitt an Academy Award, 'Inglourious Basterds', and 'True Romance'.

Pitt's Recent Projects

Apart from 'The Movie Critic', Pitt has been associated with several other recent projects. These include films like 'Bullet Train', 'Babylon', and an unnamed Formula 1 movie directed by Joseph Kosinski. He is also set to feature in 'Wolfs', an Apple thriller. These ventures further solidify Pitt's place as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.