Brad Paisley to Headline 40th An Appalachian Summer Festival

The 40th anniversary of An Appalachian Summer Festival, hosted by Appalachian State University, is set to welcome country music luminary, Brad Paisley, as the headlining act. The concert is slated for Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., in the iconic Kidd Brewer Stadium. Tickets for the Brad Paisley concert will be made available to the public from Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m.

A Diverse Lineup at the Festival

The festival, celebrated for its eclectic blend of music, dance, theater, and visual arts, has revealed a diverse range of acts for this year’s lineup. Among them are the North Carolina Symphony, Pilobolus Dance Theater, and Rhiannon Giddens, promising an engaging and enriching experience for the audience.

Community Connection and Broader Platform

The festival’s connection with App State Athletics has been instrumental in deepening the community engagement and providing a broader platform for the event. It’s this partnership that allows the festival to leverage local resources and promote a greater sense of community involvement.

A Cultural Staple in the Region

Since its inception, An Appalachian Summer Festival has emerged as a cultural staple in the region, attracting over 20,000 visitors every summer. The festival offers a unique space for artists to showcase their talents and for audiences to bask in a rich array of performances. As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, the festival continues its commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of the High Country.