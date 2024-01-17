Brad Falchuk: Charting a New Course with 'The Brothers Sun'

In the realm of television, Brad Falchuk, renowned for his contributions to 'Nip/Tuck,' 'Glee,' and 'American Horror Story,' has always left an indelible mark. Today, he takes a nostalgic look back at his early writing career, specifically his first major writing credit on the 2001 sci-fi series 'Earth: Final Conflict.' Despite the show's moderate reception, Falchuk holds this experience close to his heart, viewing it as a stepping stone towards realizing his dream of becoming a professional writer.

Navigating New Terrains

Fast forward to the present day, Falchuk has embarked on a new journey with 'The Brothers Sun,' a dark comedic series. For the first time, he is venturing into a project without his long-standing collaborator, Ryan Murphy. Instead, he is sharing the creation and co-showrunning responsibilities with Byron Wu, a fresh face in the industry.

'The Brothers Sun': A Fresh Narrative

The narrative of 'The Brothers Sun' centers around a Taiwanese criminal family based in Los Angeles. The show is unique in its execution, featuring an all-Asian writers room, a rarity in the industry. Taking center stage is acclaimed actress Michelle Yeoh, who embraced the opportunity to explore her comedic prowess, appreciative of Falchuk's audacious storytelling approach.

Mentoring: Falchuk’s Legacy Beyond Screenwriting

Beyond screenwriting, Falchuk highlights the significance of mentorship within the industry. Through his work with Wu and others, he aims to foster a new generation of talents, empowering them to take the reins and shape the future of storytelling. His belief in nurturing fresh talents is a testament to his commitment to the industry’s evolution.