Arts & Entertainment

BP Trinidad and Tobago Sponsors 2024 Panorama Competition Amid Security Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
BP Trinidad and Tobago Sponsors 2024 Panorama Competition Amid Security Concerns

In a recent announcement, BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) affirmed its commitment to the cultural heritage of the country by partnering with Pan Trinbago as the title sponsor for the 2024 Panorama competition. This pivotal decision, under the umbrella of bpTT’s ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative, occurred in the wake of the company’s temporary withdrawal from Carnival-related activities due to a murder incident at Queen’s Park Savannah.

Security Concerns and Withdrawal

The brutal murder of laborer Akeil Archer while constructing Carnival booths had led to a temporary halt in construction work and raised serious security concerns. This dreadful event prompted bpTT to abort its initial plans for a steelpan event at the Savannah. However, the company never fully turned its back on the steelpan community.

Increased Security Measures and Renewed Commitment

Following intensive discussions with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the implementation of fortified security measures by national security agencies, bpTT made the decision to proceed with its sponsorship and support for the steelpan community. The company’s continuous commitment reflects its belief in the power of unity and music, even in challenging circumstances.

Pan Around D Clock: A Celebration of Steelpan

The ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative is bpTT’s tribute to the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago, the steelpan. This initiative provides the public with opportunities to experience live steelband performances, thus celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the nation. Initially planned to be held opposite bpTT’s head office, these performances will now take place in the Carnival Village at Savannah, promising a more comprehensive and safer Carnival experience for all.

BP Trinidad and Tobago’s move to sponsor Panorama, in spite of the initial setbacks, demonstrates the company’s unwavering support for the cultural festival. The partnership with Pan Trinbago is a testament to bpTT’s confidence in the organization’s ability to create memorable experiences for both the public and visitors, thus ensuring the continuity of a cherished tradition.

Arts & Entertainment Music Trinidad and Tobago
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

