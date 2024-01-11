Boyle and Garland Reunite for New Trilogy in Acclaimed Zombie Franchise

The celebrated duo of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are once again joining forces for a thrilling new chapter in their esteemed zombie franchise, which originated with the groundbreaking “28 Days Later” in 2002. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo’s latest venture, a fresh zombie thriller, is poised to be pitched to studios and streaming services by the William Morris Agency.

Continuing the Zombie Legacy

The original film’s sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” released in 2007, had Boyle and Garland steering the project as executive producers. Now, the pair is planning a new trilogy with Boyle set to direct the inaugural film and Garland penning all three. Each film is projected to have a budget around the hefty $75 million mark.

Joining them in production are original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice. The original film’s leading man, Cillian Murphy, who recently bagged a Golden Globe for his role in “Oppenheimer,” portrayed a man waking up from a coma to a Britain ravaged by a rampant virus.

A New Era of Zombie Thrillers

Boyle had hinted in November 2022 that a script for “28 Months Later” was ready and voiced his interest in directing the film. The franchise has seen significant success, with the original film raking in $85.7 million on an $8 million budget, and its sequel earning $65.8 million on a $15 million budget.

Boyle has recognized the challenges posed by theatrical releases in the streaming era but suggests that the franchise might find a resurgence in cinemas. The films’ unique blend of fast-paced action, intense drama, and horrifyingly realistic portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world has earned them a dedicated fanbase, making the anticipation for the new trilogy palpable.

Anticipation and Speculation

While no release date for the new movie has been announced yet, fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting more details about the project. Given the success of the previous films, it’s safe to say that the new installment, and potentially the start of a new trilogy, will be one of the most anticipated films in the coming years.