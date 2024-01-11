en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Boyle and Garland Reunite for New Trilogy in Acclaimed Zombie Franchise

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Boyle and Garland Reunite for New Trilogy in Acclaimed Zombie Franchise

The celebrated duo of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are once again joining forces for a thrilling new chapter in their esteemed zombie franchise, which originated with the groundbreaking “28 Days Later” in 2002. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo’s latest venture, a fresh zombie thriller, is poised to be pitched to studios and streaming services by the William Morris Agency.

Continuing the Zombie Legacy

The original film’s sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” released in 2007, had Boyle and Garland steering the project as executive producers. Now, the pair is planning a new trilogy with Boyle set to direct the inaugural film and Garland penning all three. Each film is projected to have a budget around the hefty $75 million mark.

Joining them in production are original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice. The original film’s leading man, Cillian Murphy, who recently bagged a Golden Globe for his role in “Oppenheimer,” portrayed a man waking up from a coma to a Britain ravaged by a rampant virus.

A New Era of Zombie Thrillers

Boyle had hinted in November 2022 that a script for “28 Months Later” was ready and voiced his interest in directing the film. The franchise has seen significant success, with the original film raking in $85.7 million on an $8 million budget, and its sequel earning $65.8 million on a $15 million budget.

Boyle has recognized the challenges posed by theatrical releases in the streaming era but suggests that the franchise might find a resurgence in cinemas. The films’ unique blend of fast-paced action, intense drama, and horrifyingly realistic portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world has earned them a dedicated fanbase, making the anticipation for the new trilogy palpable.

Anticipation and Speculation

While no release date for the new movie has been announced yet, fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting more details about the project. Given the success of the previous films, it’s safe to say that the new installment, and potentially the start of a new trilogy, will be one of the most anticipated films in the coming years.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
21 mins ago
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
Italian junior minister for cultural heritage, Vittorio Sgarbi, finds himself in the eye of a storm over allegations of tampering with a stolen 17th-century painting, thereby casting shadows on the sanctity of Italy’s national cultural assets. The painting, “The Capture of Saint Peter” by Rutilio Manetti, was reported stolen from a castle in Piedmont in
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative
37 mins ago
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative
From 'Atlanta' to Stardom: The Rising Careers of Donald Glover and Co.
37 mins ago
From 'Atlanta' to Stardom: The Rising Careers of Donald Glover and Co.
'Succession', 'Barbie', and 'Oppenheimer' Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations
33 mins ago
'Succession', 'Barbie', and 'Oppenheimer' Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations
Pittsburgh Approves Phoenix on Forbes: A New Wave of Artistic Architecture
35 mins ago
Pittsburgh Approves Phoenix on Forbes: A New Wave of Artistic Architecture
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
35 mins ago
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
Latest Headlines
World News
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
16 seconds
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
2 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
3 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
4 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
4 mins
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
5 mins
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
10 mins
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
13 mins
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
14 mins
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app