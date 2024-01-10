en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Boy Swallows Universe’: Trent Dalton’s Novel Comes Alive on Netflix

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Reverberating from the heart of Australia, Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ has captivated readers with its poignant blend of love, struggle, and resilience. Now, this deeply touching narrative is being brought to life as a seven-part Netflix series, introducing the resilient Eli Bell to a global audience.

Star-Studded Cast Transforms Dalton’s Tale

Set against the backdrop of 1980s Brisbane, the series weaves the intricate tapestry of Eli’s life, riddled with challenges and complicated family dynamics. The ensemble cast, featuring prominent Australian actors, breathes life into Dalton’s complex characters. Phoebe Tonkin and Simon Baker portray Eli’s parents, while Travis Fimmel takes on the role of the stepfather, a heroin dealer. Bryan Brown plays Slim Halliday, the criminal babysitter, adding another layer to the intriguing narrative.

Dalton’s Emotion and Actors’ Interpretation

Dalton’s reaction to the adaptation was profound, as he saw his family’s experiences mirrored in the actors’ portrayals. Tonkin, preparing for her complex role, channeled Dalton’s mother’s perspective on her life, while Baker and Fimmel delved deep into their characters, bringing unique insights to their performances.

‘Boy Swallows Universe’ – A Resounding Success

The novel’s journey has been remarkable, becoming Australia’s fastest-selling debut, making it to the longlist for the Miles Franklin Literary Award, and clinching multiple Australian Book Industry Awards. Its adaptation by the Queensland Theatre was equally successful, becoming the theatre’s best-selling show. This Netflix adaptation marks another milestone in the journey of ‘Boy Swallows Universe’.

The Blend of Fact and Fiction

Dalton’s narrative is a delicate mix of fact and fiction, with his family highlighting that the true-life elements account for less than half of the story. The characters, deeply rooted in Dalton’s experiences, resonate with authenticity, the screenwriter capturing the essence of Dalton’s father and other family members. Brown commended the performances of the young actors playing Eli and August, emphasizing their innate understanding of the characters.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

