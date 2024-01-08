en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Box Office Weekend: ‘Wonka’ Leads Amid Decline, ‘Aquaman 2’ Crosses Milestone, Debicki on ‘The Crown’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
Box Office Weekend: ‘Wonka’ Leads Amid Decline, ‘Aquaman 2’ Crosses Milestone, Debicki on ‘The Crown’

In the first weekend of 2024, the box office witnessed an 18% dip compared to the same period last year. Despite this overall decline, the premiere of ‘Wonka’ secured over $14 million in ticket sales, making it the weekend’s chart leader. ‘Night Swim’, a new major offering, opened to around $12 million. However, the standout performance was by ‘Aquaman 2’, which crossed the significant milestone of $100 million, contributing to the overall grosses expected to be between $88-90 million.

Spotlight on ‘Wonka’ and ‘Night Swim’

The box office downturn did not deter the strong performance of certain films. ‘Wonka’, in its fourth weekend, continued to attract audiences, leading the charts with $14.4 million. On the other hand, ‘Night Swim’ made a solid debut with an estimated $12 million in its first weekend in North America. Despite being the only major new offering, it managed to carve out a space for itself among the top earners. Other films in the top 5 included ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, ‘Migration’, and ‘Anyone But You’.

‘Aquaman 2’ Surpasses Milestone

Despite the overall downturn, ‘Aquaman 2’ managed to swim against the tide, crossing the coveted $100 million mark. Its performance highlights the film’s strong appeal and the enduring popularity of the franchise, even amidst a challenging box office environment. The Golden Globes broadcast on Sunday night might further boost awareness for award contenders in theaters, potentially impacting future box office performances.

Elizabeth Debicki’s Deep Dive into Princess Diana

In other entertainment news, actress Elizabeth Debicki, fresh from her Golden Globe win, shared insights into her portrayal of Princess Diana in the final season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. Debicki spoke about the challenges she faced, particularly the pressure of authentically portraying a widely admired figure like Diana. She emphasized the thorough research she conducted for the role, the emotional journey of understanding Diana’s isolation and her pursuit of self-recreation. Her comments reveal not just her commitment to the role, but also the profound personal impact it had on her as an artist.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
39 seconds ago
Gaelic Soap 'An Clò Mòr' Debuts First Gay Storyline, Marking a Milestone in Gaelic Television
A significant shift is occurring in Gaelic television as An Clò Mòr, a soap opera airing on BBC Alba and available on iPlayer, introduces its first gay storyline featuring two women. This marks a milestone in the representation of diverse relationships within Gaelic dramas, a genre which has previously seen an absence of same-sex storylines.
Gaelic Soap 'An Clò Mòr' Debuts First Gay Storyline, Marking a Milestone in Gaelic Television
Ayo Edibiri Dazzles in Prada at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Wins Big
3 mins ago
Ayo Edibiri Dazzles in Prada at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Wins Big
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
4 mins ago
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
Golden Globes 2023: A Celebration of Stellar Performances and an Industry Resurgence
53 seconds ago
Golden Globes 2023: A Celebration of Stellar Performances and an Industry Resurgence
Cameron Art Museum's Annual Lantern Floating Ceremony: A Beacon of Remembrance and Renewal
53 seconds ago
Cameron Art Museum's Annual Lantern Floating Ceremony: A Beacon of Remembrance and Renewal
Hunter Schafer's Controversial Golden Globes Attire: A Tangle of Praise and Mockery
54 seconds ago
Hunter Schafer's Controversial Golden Globes Attire: A Tangle of Praise and Mockery
Latest Headlines
World News
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
27 seconds
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
38 seconds
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
54 seconds
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
4 mins
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
4 mins
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
4 mins
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
4 mins
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
5 mins
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
5 mins
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app