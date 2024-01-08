Box Office Weekend: ‘Wonka’ Leads Amid Decline, ‘Aquaman 2’ Crosses Milestone, Debicki on ‘The Crown’

In the first weekend of 2024, the box office witnessed an 18% dip compared to the same period last year. Despite this overall decline, the premiere of ‘Wonka’ secured over $14 million in ticket sales, making it the weekend’s chart leader. ‘Night Swim’, a new major offering, opened to around $12 million. However, the standout performance was by ‘Aquaman 2’, which crossed the significant milestone of $100 million, contributing to the overall grosses expected to be between $88-90 million.

Spotlight on ‘Wonka’ and ‘Night Swim’

The box office downturn did not deter the strong performance of certain films. ‘Wonka’, in its fourth weekend, continued to attract audiences, leading the charts with $14.4 million. On the other hand, ‘Night Swim’ made a solid debut with an estimated $12 million in its first weekend in North America. Despite being the only major new offering, it managed to carve out a space for itself among the top earners. Other films in the top 5 included ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, ‘Migration’, and ‘Anyone But You’.

‘Aquaman 2’ Surpasses Milestone

Despite the overall downturn, ‘Aquaman 2’ managed to swim against the tide, crossing the coveted $100 million mark. Its performance highlights the film’s strong appeal and the enduring popularity of the franchise, even amidst a challenging box office environment. The Golden Globes broadcast on Sunday night might further boost awareness for award contenders in theaters, potentially impacting future box office performances.

Elizabeth Debicki’s Deep Dive into Princess Diana

In other entertainment news, actress Elizabeth Debicki, fresh from her Golden Globe win, shared insights into her portrayal of Princess Diana in the final season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. Debicki spoke about the challenges she faced, particularly the pressure of authentically portraying a widely admired figure like Diana. She emphasized the thorough research she conducted for the role, the emotional journey of understanding Diana’s isolation and her pursuit of self-recreation. Her comments reveal not just her commitment to the role, but also the profound personal impact it had on her as an artist.